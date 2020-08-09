Sentinel alum reporter Bob Woodward ,who had replaced Knight Kiplinger on the Sentinel staff,and Carl Bernstein working at The Washington Post uncovered and exposed the scandal.President Gerald Ford who succeeded Nixon eventually hired Sentinel alum Ron Nessen as his press secretary.
Forty Six Years Ago Today President Nixon Resigned over Watergate
