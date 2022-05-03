Emergent BioSolutions Founder, Fuad El-Hibri died last week at age 64, reportedly surrounded by family. According to the reporting of the New York Times, the cause of death was likely pancreatic cancer.
Avid news readers may recall that last year his company, Emergent BioSolutions, was responsible for ruining millions of COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson's vaccines. This resulted in their loss of a lucrative contract with the national government. Mr. El-Hibri was the Board of Directors Executive Chairman of Emergent BioSolutions at the time.
Fuad El-Hibri only enjoyed a few short
