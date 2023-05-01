Voters in College Park will go to the polls this week for an unusual special election for mayor. Early voting begins Tuesday at Davis Hall, 9217 51st Ave., College Park, and will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. And Election Day will be Saturday, when polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at City Hall, 7401 Baltimore Ave., in the first floor Community Room.
With the arrest of the longtime mayor, Patrick Wojahn, on child pornography charges in March, four candidates – three council members and a first-time, single-issue candidate -- will vie for his office. The winner will serve the rest of Wojahn’s term, which expires in December. The city will hold another mayoral election, for a full two-year term, on Nov. 7.
Here’s a closer look at the four candidates in this week’s special election:
S.M. Fazlul Kabir
S.M. Fazlul Kabir is the longest continuously serving member of the City Council. He’s been there for the past 12 years, and after serving District 1, he now wants to move up to the top job in City Hall.
In an interview, Kabir said he aims to build on his work to bring “the community together, enhancing transparency, and building trust and resilience within the city.” He said he wants to improve communication between the city and residents by providing regular updates on city initiatives and responding promptly to resident concerns.
Kabir also said he plans to work on smart development “by creating a broad set of development programs, commercial resources, and resident services.” He plans to advocate for more resources for schools, increasing access to early childhood education programs and supporting programs that will prepare students for success in the workforce.
“I think I am well prepared for this special election and the November election,” said Kabir in the interview.
Kabirhas a Ph.D. in engineering and works as an information architect for the federal government. He also helped start the “College Park Here & Now” newspaper. On the council, he successfully advocated for a new Duvall Field, a dog park, a protected bike lane on Rhode Island Avenue, affordable housing and a community center.
Catherine Hope Kennedy
Catherine Hope Kennedy is running for mayor after serving for six years on the City Council. Like Kabir, she currently serves District 1.
Kennedy did not respond to an interview request, but in a debate last month, she said she aims to be a leader in environmental sustainability and smart business development. Housing should be affordable, she said, so that no one should be pushed out of the city.
Responding to a question during the debate, Kennedy said she aims to help small business owners by improving the permitting process. She said she will aim to “bring the permitting process into the city so that the city has more than more autonomy over it, it can move faster and enables businesses to get up and going faster.”
She said that three city districts – Berwyn, Hollywood and City Hall – are ripe for small business development.
In her years on the council, Kennedy has led multiple initiatives, including the establishment of a $15 million community housing trust to promote affordable housing while also stabilizing communities. Kennedy also served on several regional committees and boards, including serving as vice chair of the Washington Council of Government’s Food and Agricultural Regional Member (FARM) Policy Committee.
Kennedy currently fundraises for a national nonprofit working to end childhood hunger. She has a master’s in business administration from Georgetown University.
Denise C. Mitchell
Denise C. Mitchell was first elected to the City Council in 2009. She served as mayor pro tem – who steps in when the mayor is unable to fulfill the duties of office – for six years. In 2017, she re-joined the council after a term off. Again serving as mayor pro tem while also serving District 4, she took over as the city’s interim leader when Wojahn resigned.
Like Kennedy, Mitchell did not respond to an interview request. But in the debate, she said she hopes to create substantial economic development through tax credits for long-term residents, electric car drivers and more.
She said she favors business retention programs that help start-up small businesses. This will include classes and courses for people who want to be small business entrepreneurs.
Mitchell told the Diamondback, the University of Maryland student newspaper, that she hopes to be a “mobile mayor.”
“Right now, we really need to get out because trust needs to be rebuilt, and the only way you’re going to get trust is by going out and talking to people face-to-face, looking them in the eye and listening to them,” Mitchell told the Diamondback.
On the council, Mitchell advocated for streaming captions during council meetings. She also helped start the Aging in Place Task Force and the Youth Advisory Council.
Bryan Haddad
Bryan Haddad is running for mayor in his first campaign for public office. He is a single-issue candidate who is running to increase penalties against illegally modified vehicles, Haddad said in an interview.
“Strengthening city code against illegally modified vehicles will have a tangible effect on the quality of our community in terms of safety and noise reduction,” he said in his candidate summary on the City of College Park website.
Haddad is encouraging code enforcement to put pressure on those who have tinted windows or missing licenses. “We’re not going to get more police officers anytime soon. I think code enforcement can be used to pick some of this slack,” Haddad said in the debate.
Haddad attended the University of Maryland for four years, received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, and was also on the Sigma Phi Epsilon executive board. Haddad is a small businessowner who owns a tobacco shop, The Bamboo Eater, and has been in business for 13 years in North College Park.
