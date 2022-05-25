In this three part series, we explore the influence of race on the Annapolis community from 1619 to today through public readings, youth presentations, group discussions, and a community mural project.
Part 2 of the series will be a virtual event, tonight, May 25th, 6:00-7:30pm that features youth presentations and public readings of excerpts from the #1 New York Times bestseller, The 1619 Project by Nicole Hannah-Jones. Through intergenerational group discussions after the readings, we will make connections from slavery to the segregation of Annapolis and explore the after-effects of race and racism in Annapolis.
We want to know from you, how far have we come and where are we going? Let us know in the comments.
