After 18 years of incessant dreaming, Alejandro Soto now stands tall with his life’s goal propped up in neon lights— a traditional South American restaurant and club called Kumbia nested in Rockville Town Square.
Before claiming his spot in the coveted downtown area, Soto was a young Guatemalan whose grandfather’s influence bolstered his interest in the culinary arts. He started experimenting with cooking at the tender age of eight. “My grandpa never followed anything,” said Soto. “We always [liked] to create things.”
Soto’s first dish, which his grandfather taught him how to make, was a combination of chicken and soy sauce mixed with a bottle of Coca-Cola. Even though this seemed like a mundane bonding experience for a young boy and his grandfather, this memory would later feed into his willingness to create recipes that are out of the ordinary.
When Soto wasn’t doing what he and his grandfather loved best, he was the primary caretaker for his bedridden mother as she battled kidney disease. Soto was responsible for taking her to the doctor, bringing her medication, and looking after his younger brother. While this consumed his daily schedule, it still did not dim his passion for cooking.
His mother died in the hospital when he was 18, but his spirit was left unshaken. “I did not cry when my mom passed away,” he said. “She [taught] me to see life differently with how [positive] she was. She always danced for me and my brother.”
After his mother’s death, Soto —then a father of a newly born son— initially did not want to leave his family to pursue a restaurant career in the U.S. However, after learning of his girlfriend’s infidelity, he relocated to Virginia to live with his aunt. He worked in construction upon arriving and later landed a job at Olive Garden as a busboy.
There, he met a woman —who he fell in love with— who encouraged him to polish his English-speaking skills so he could be promoted to a server. After six months of English classes and watching people around him make drinks, he picked up a second job at La Sandia, a Mexican restaurant in Mclean, Va., where he met his restaurant’s future co-owner, Steven Tobar.
Tobar and Soto became friends through their shared love for the Spanish soccer team “Real Madrid” and dancing in the club. When the opportunity arose to partner with Soto to open a restaurant, the decision was easy because of their shared values. “I always liked his knowledge of South American cuisine, patience and [solid] work ethic,” said Tobar.
Soto and Tobar opened Kumbia in March, 2022 after working on their business plan for two years. Although COVID delayed the opening process more than he expected, he wasn’t anxious because the optimism he learned from his mother helped him accept that things would happen at the right time.
Now, he’s enjoying the fruits of his labor. He created the menu in three days and so far it has won over customers. They enjoy Soto’s spin on marranitas, a traditional Colombian meal— a stuffed corn basket with chicharron, sweet plantains and specially-made salsa rosada.
