Poem entries for the Gaithersburg Book Festival High School Poetry Contest are due Thursday, Feb. 23, by midnight ET.
The poems must be submitted as a Microsoft Word document via the online submission portal here. The submitted file must be one page long, typed in 12 pt. Times New Roman and named as the title of the poem only. For example, The_Red_Fern.doc. The file name should not include the name of the school or student.
The poems should be focused on one theme, either diversity or inclusion, and must be the student’s original work, not previously published online or in print. The complete rules and regulations can be found online here.
Prior to the Gaithersburg Book Festival, up to 12 finalists will be chosen, posted on the festival's website and asked to film themselves reading their poems for the website.
For any inquiries, email at writingcontest@gaithersburgbookfestival.org.
For the full links mentioned in the article, read below:
Online submission portal: https://fs30.formsite.com/GBurgMD/GBFpoetrycontest/index.html.
Complete rules and regulations: https://www.gaithersburgbookfestival.org/gbf-programs/poetry-contest/
