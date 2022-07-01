Gaithersburg, MD (June 28, 2022) The City of Gaithersburg presents works by the Gaithersburg Camera Club as part of the “Photography Across the City” exhibitions. The exhibit is on display July 1 through August 21, 2022, at Kentlands Mansion, 320 Kent Square Road. Viewing is by appointment only, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call 301-258-6425 to schedule your visit.
Meet the artists and view their works at an Artists Reception on Sunday, July 17 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The receptions for the Maryland Photography Alliance at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park and Photography on Unusual Surfaces with an Invitational Metal Sculpture Exhibition at the Arts Barn will also be held that afternoon and attendees are invited to visit all three galleries.
This exhibit features 51 images, by members of the Gaithersburg Camera Club, depicting a wide variety of subject matter. The artists featured include Michael Brown, Howard Clark, Larry Dean, Sabine Dickens, Wendy DinovaWimmer, Cheryl Gillerman, Deborah Gillham, Linda Joy, Elliott Kagan, Michael Kedda, Judy MacArthur, Tom Marchessault, Ed Palaszynski, Sarah Palaszynski, Cora Rosenhaft, Barry Scheiner, Alan Simmons, and David Wonderling.
The Gaithersburg Camera Club primarily serves upper Montgomery County, though members come from all over. The Club is meant for camera enthusiasts of varying skills and interests. Its goal is to help members become better photographers and give them a place to meet others who share the same passion for photography. The Club’s programs and activities provide information and instruction for all skill levels. For more information, please visit gaithesburgcameraclub.org.
Please note that most of the included artwork is for sale and all images are copyrighted by the artists. For more information or to purchase artwork, please call 301-258-6394, e-mail artgalleries@gaithersburgmd.gov, or visit the Kentlands Mansion Gallery webpage at www.gaithersburgmd.gov.
The Arts on the Green visual arts program is funded in part by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC). To discover more about MSAC grants and how they impact Maryland's arts sector, visit www.msac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.