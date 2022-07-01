Baltimore, MD (21210 )

Today

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.