Gaithersburg, MD – (June 14, 2021) The City of Gaithersburg Department of Parks, Recreation and Culture launched a new YouTube channel on June 14. @PRC YouTube provides viewers with access to educational and entertaining content for a wide range of ages. Over the past year, pre-recorded videos and live steams have helped residents stay connected to City programs and activities. PRC YouTube now allows the City to expand its reach to those who want to “Move, Play and Grow” with us.
Content currently includes more than 100 videos, including playlists for:
- The Benjamin Gaither Center for older adults – Workout videos, recipes, movie reviews, and the 2021 Virtual Active Aging Expo
- Arts on the Green – Art exhibition discussions, artist receptions, theater
- Let’s Cook@Casey cooking demonstrations
- Kentlands Mansion – “I Do Crew” wedding planning series
- Gaithersburg Community Museum – StoryTime Station readings, Green Cocktails sustainability talks, virtual Skywatching science programs
- Recreation Classes – Online workouts
- Gaithersburg Sports – At-home activities to come
More playlists and content will continually be added.
The City of Gaithersburg hosts two other YouTube channels: @GburgMD, where you’ll find Mayor and City Council, Planning Commission and other meetings, general interest programming, promotional videos and more; and @BookFestTV, with content from the virtual Book Festivals that took place in 2020 and 2021, plus programming from past events. Explore all of the City’s social media accounts here.
