Gaithersburg, Md. (July 6, 2022) – The City of Gaithersburg recently deployed the first all-electric vehicle (EV) in its municipal fleet of approximately 200 cars and trucks. The new car joins 24 hybrid vehicles that are already in use by staff in the Police Department (15), Public Works (3), Planning and Code Administration (2), the City’s Manager’s Office (3), and Parks, Recreation and Culture (1).
Electric vehicles eliminate tailpipe emissions, thus having a positive impact on air quality. This one car will reduce unleaded 87-octane gasoline use by as much as 350 gallons a year. The new Chevy Bolt will be used by Parking Enforcement staff. Two more EVs have been ordered to replace other gas-powered vehicles in the City’s fleet.
Environmental Stewardship and Sustainability is a key strategic outcome area in the City’s newly adopted Strategic Plan. Gaithersburg’s proactive approach includes climate change mitigation and adaptation, increasing energy efficiency, reducing energy consumption from nonrenewable energy sources, promoting healthy watersheds, and enhancing our urban forest. A primary strategy within this outcome area includes the pursuit of the highest level of Sustainable Maryland Certification possible. The replacement of gas-powered vehicles with EVs allows the City to earn valuable points towards higher certification.
City of Gaithersburg residents who want to consider EV conversion are encouraged to explore the Montgomery County EV Purchasing Cooperative Pilot. This initiative is designed to support residents and local businesses in their journey towards owning, leasing or driving new or pre-owned EVs.
Visit the City’s website to learn more about its environmental initiatives, and subscribe to Green in Gaithersburg, a periodic newsletter with updates and helpful hints for being part of the sustainability effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.