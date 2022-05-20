The City of Gaithersburg’s two Farmers Markets welcome the summer season with fresh local produce, baked goods, delicious prepared foods, and locally crafted spirits.
The year-round Main Street Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s located at 301 Main Street, in the Main Street Park and Pavilion just one block off of Kentlands Boulevard. You’ll find summer fruit and veggies, distilled spirits, eggs, baked sweets, and ready-made meals.
The Casey Farmers Market is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through November 17 at Casey Community Center, 810 South Frederick Avenue. You’ll find summer fruits and veggies, spirits and baked sweets. The Casey Market also feature different food trucks each week. Once the growing season ends, the market will continue once a month over the winter, with scheduled dates of December 1, 2022, and January 19, February 16, March 16, and April 20, 2023, weather permitting.
FMNP and SNAP are accepted at the Main Street Farmers Market and FMNP, eWIC and SNAP are accepted at the Casey Farmers Market through the Market Money Match Program.
Learn about the ways in which our Farmers Markets support nutrition, cultural diversity and sustainability in our latest edition of inGaithersburg Magazine.
Sign up here for the weekly Farmers Market newsletter and follow us on Facebook @GaithersburgMarkets to explore what’s in season, tasty recipes, weekly specials, and more.
For more information, please visit the Farmers Markets on our City’s website at www.gaithersburgmd.gov or contact Anna Pfaff at 240- 805-1623 or by e-mail at farmersmarkets@gaithersburgmd.gov.
