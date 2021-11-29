GAITHERSBURG, Maryland — A family-friendly Hanukkah tradition sponsored by Chabad of Upper Montgomery County expects record crowds as people gather together safely once again.
Chabad of Upper Montgomery County will be holding their annual Chanukah Fire Truck Parade on Tuesday, November 30, at 6 p.m. The parade will leave from Rockville Fire Station and will consist of a number of fire trucks — graciously provided by the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department. The trucks will be led by a giant menorah, helping bring the joy of the holiday to Jewish families around the Upper Montgomery County area. The parade will stop in: Fallsgrove, Potomac Glen, Washingtonian Woods and Lakelands/Kentlands. The parade’s terminus will be at the always-popular Chanukah Wonderland at the Simcha Educational Center.
“The Fire Truck Menorah Parade is a deeply meaningful way for our community to express its Jewish pride,” said Rabbi Sholom Raichik, who directs Chabad of Upper Montgomery County. “It’s an incredible feeling to be part of such a visible celebration of Hanukkah.”
And after a year when gathering in person was severely curtailed, the opportunity to safely celebrate Chanukah as a community is being embraced by many, with record attendance expected at this year’s parade.
“We’ve heard from so many families how excited they are to be able to celebrate Hanukkah together after the year we’ve all been through,” said Raichik. “And we’re looking forward to welcoming hundreds of Families to Chanukah Wonderland once again.”
Chanukah gift bags will be provided for every child, and the parade will feature live performances by musicians, singers and fire jugglers. At the conclusion of the parade, participants will join in the lighting of the giant menorah and then enjoy a family-friendly Chanukah party at Chanukah Wonderland Chanukah Wonderland at The Simcha Educational Center, 15021 Dufief Mill Road, which is open throughout Chanukah with activities for every age group.
Throughout Chanukah, hundreds of families will enjoy Chanukah Wonderland, which includes a toddlers’ corner with toys and activities; crafts including puppet making, sand art, felt art, jewelry and menorah making; the Chanukah movie corner; daily latke making; dress up as Judah Maccabee; activities including the Jewish Dance Machine, a graffiti wall and “Guess the Dreidels”; as well as a gift and snack shop with kosher snacks, fresh coffee, and all your Chanukah needs.
The menorah lighting is part of the worldwide Hanukkah campaign launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, in 1973. The campaign highlights and encourages the central theme of the holiday—publicizing the story of the Hanukkah miracle and the victory of light over darkness. In the decades since the Rebbe’s Hanukkah awareness campaign began it has revitalized widespread observance of the Festival of Lights and brought it to the mainstream, returning what some have mistakenly dismissed as a minor holiday to its roots as a public proclamation of the ultimate triumph of freedom over oppression.
“The Rebbe emphasized that we should bring the light of Hanukkah to all of our fellow Jews,” said Raichik. “That’s why Chabad is hosting this event: to ensure every Jewish person in Upper Montgomery County is able to celebrate Hanukkah this year.”
Throughout the country and across the globe, Chabad will be organizing numerous giant menorah displays and public menorah lightings, menorah parades and more. To find a local event practically anywhere throughout the world, visit the international Hanukkah event directory at www.Chabad.org/HanukkahEvents.
For more information about Hanukkah and a local schedule of events visit www.OurShul.org/Hanukkah.
###
WHERE: The Chanukah Fire Truck Parade will depart Rockville Fire Department Fire Station 3 located 380 Hungerford Drive in Rockville, Md., at 6 p.m. and make the following stops:
1st stop: Fallsgrove
Corner of Fallsgrove Blvd. & Fallsgrove Dr. in Rockville, Md. [approx. 6:15 p.m.]
2nd stop: Potomac Glen
Deerbrook and Broadfield Drives in Potomac, Md. [approx. 6:55 p.m.]
3rd stop: Washingtonian Woods
The pool on Midsummer Drive, located at 511 Midsummer Drive in Gaithersburg, Md. [approx. 7:20 p.m.]
4th stop: Lakelands/Kentlands
Kentlands Shopping Center, across from the cinema, 640 Center Point Way in Gaithersburg, Md. [approx. 7:40 p.m.]
Final stop: The Simcha Educational Center — Chanukah Wonderland
15021 Dufief Mill Road, North Potomac, Md.
For the Community Chanukah Party and the Lighting of the Outdoor Menorah at 8 p.m.
# # #
ABOUT HANUKKAH
Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, begins this year on the evening of Sunday, November 28 and concludes the evening of Monday, December 6. It recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian-Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom. They also desecrated and defiled the Temple and the oils prepared for the lighting of the menorah, which was part of the daily service. Upon recapturing the Temple only one jar of undefiled oil was found, enough to burn only one day, but it lasted miraculously for eight. In commemoration, Jews celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah and playing Dreidel with family and friends. Today, people of all faiths consider the holiday a symbol and message of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness. Additional information about the Hanukkah holiday is available at www.Chabad.org/Hanukkah.
ABOUT CHABAD OF UPPER MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Chabad of Upper Montgomery County offers Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations. For more information, contact Rabbi Sholom Raichik, director of Chabad of Upper Montgomery County at (301) 537-0067 or visit www.OurShul.org.
