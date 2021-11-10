Gaithersburg, MD (November 10, 2021) The City of Gaithersburg is joining Montgomery County and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (MWCOG) to host a Fair Housing Public Forum on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The virtual forum, hosted on Zoom, is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required. Register online here.
Montgomery County and the City of Gaithersburg, in cooperation with MWCOG, are among eight local jurisdictions participating in a Regional Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice (Regional Fair Housing Plan). The County is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to affirmatively further fair housing. The Regional Fair Housing Plan fulfills this HUD requirement and aims to increase collaboration, innovation, and effectiveness of fair housing strategies throughout the metropolitan area. The plan will be completed in 2022.
During the forum, the Regional Fair Housing Plan will be reviewed in detail and attendees will be invited to provide input on important housing issues, including:
- Racial and ethnic segregation in access to housing
- Access to communities with high quality schools, good jobs, and public transportation
- Fair housing enforcement
- Housing challenges faced by families with children and voucher holders
- Access to housing for persons with disabilities
For more information, please visit gaithersburgmd.gov/housing-services and montgomerycountymd.gov/DHCA/.
