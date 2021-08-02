Gaithersburg, MD, (July 30, 2021) Four exceptionally inspiring high school seniors were awarded a total of $2,575 in scholarship funds for the 2021-2022 academic year through the W. Edward Bohrer, Jr. Memorial CHARACTER COUNTS! Scholarship program.
Presented in partnership with the W. Edward Bohrer Memorial Fund and the City of Gaithersburg Student Union, the scholarships are named for former Mayor Bohrer, under whose leadership the City adopted the CHARACTER COUNTS! program in 1996. The scholarship program acknowledges students for embodying the Six Pillars of Character – trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship.
Since the scholarship program launched in 1998, 112 high school seniors have received more than $182,000 in CHARACTER COUNTS! funding to help with their college tuition. This year’s recipients are Margaret Cabana Benavides and Karen Chij of Gaithersburg High and Mariya Klochkova and Rigoberto Ramos-Yanez of Quince Orchard High.
In their applications, students were asked to share stories of people who have inspired them and how those role models reflect good character. The following excerpts were taken from this year’s applications:
“Yohan, my mental health therapist at the Gaithersburg High School Wellness Center…gave me a place to feel safe and not be judged. In this way, I want to change my way of being so that people trust me and are not afraid to ask for help when they need it.” – Margaret Cabana Benavides
“My career goals are inspired by my mother. She did not have the resources that I have or the opportunity…to go to college. She has been my big inspiration to realize my dreams and become a social worker. She motivated me to work and to be generous…to persevere in the face of adversity.” – Karen Chij
“My mother has taught me that kindness transcends any language barrier. Your kindness can show through your actions, or simply just a smile. She taught me to care for others, even if it seems as if they don't have the time to care for you.” – Mariya Klochkova
“I have learned from my dad…that if you commit to doing something, you have to fulfill the commitment. By teaching me this he made sure that I was trustworthy.” – Rigoberto Ramos-Yanez
The W. Edward Bohrer Memorial Scholarship Program is administered by the City of Gaithersburg Community Services Division in cooperation with the Educational Enrichment Committee. For more information and to contribute to future scholarships, please call 301-258-6395 or visit the City’s website at www.gaithersburgmd.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.