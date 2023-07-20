The Greater Capital Area Association of REALTORS® (GCAAR) released a statement responding to the Montgomery County Council’s rent stabilization bill passing Wednesday.
In its statement, GCAAR said, “In passing rent control yesterday, seven Montgomery County council members have pushed the county farther from our housing goals in favor of short-term policy goals and expedient political gains.”
According to the association, the county faces “a deficit of over 30,000 housing units across the economic spectrum.”
Through the passing of Bill 15-23, GCAAR said, “This Council has sent a clear message to the very professionals that build and maintain that housing: an investment in our community is worth less here than it is across the river or in a neighboring Maryland locality.”
Bill 15-23 caps rent increases to the lower amount of either 3% plus the measure of inflation consumer price index (CPI) or 6%. There is, however, a 23-year exception that applies to newly built rental properties.
GCAAR said the bill, “as introduced, was a compromise brokered by a majority of the council members to remove rent gouging from the marketplace while cutting off the worst consequences of price fixing that comes from rent stabilization policy. The shadow of that measure that was passed yesterday was made possible by multiple council members — in particular, Councilmember [Natali] Fani-Gonzáles and Councilmember [Sidney] Katz — who have broken promises to their constituents, to the community and to the ideals they espoused when they ran for office.”
According to GCAAR, “Councilmembers have repeatedly intimated that a booming economic future is something that can simply be unlocked. That we just need to tell our story and success will follow. There is ample evidence, however, that should — repeatedly — dissuade them of this notion. New business creation has taken a nose-dive over the last few years, and Montgomery County currently sees a negative business establishment rate.”
In the statement, GCAAR expanded on this.
The association said “County revenues are down and continue to fall. This Council has increased impact taxes, recordation taxes and property taxes — despite sky-high interest rates and the continued rise of single-family housing prices. Legislatively mandated expenses from both the state and county legislatures continue to materialize. They continue to push housing affordability and the chance to build generational wealth further to the brink, ignoring calls for meaningful action that would spur housing development to fix our woeful inventory deficit.”
GCAAR said “The local economy is powered by the housing marketplace. It directly funds our schools, our county facilities and many of the important social safety net programs that help our most vulnerable residents. With their actions yesterday, the Montgomery County Council has threatened what is fundamental to our jurisdiction’s financial stability.”
The association closed its statement by affirming its commitment to its community.
Specifically, it said, “GCAAR will continue to fight for a Montgomery County that teems with smart growth and business development and that fulfills its promise as a vibrant and diverse community.”
