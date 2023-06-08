Georgetown Preparatory School hosted its Class of 2023 Commencement on May 20.
The ceremony started with an opening prayer led by Max Derogatis, a member of the graduating class. Will Keegan, another member of the graduating class, gave the commencement address. The school’s president, the Rev. James Van Dyke, gave the commencement remarks, and the Rev. David Sauter concluded the ceremony with the benediction, which is the concluding blessing.
Several students were recognized for their achievements during the ceremony. Stephen Githaka received the Campus Ministry Award; Luke Shaffer received the Christian Service Award; Thomas Arata received the Athletic Director's Award; Raphael Sine received the Resident Life Medal; Colin Burns received the Dean of Students Award; Chin Chan, Justin Harris, Yuntao Lu, Li Zhang, Timothy O'Connor, Javier Correa, Yuxuan Ye, Theodore Kavanagh and Brian Davids received the Georgetown Prep Medal; Patrick DuFour received The Jesuit Schools Network Award; William Keegan received the Hillenbrand Medal; Seamus Malloy received the Archbishop's Award for Catholic Citizenship; Patrick McHale received the James G. Fegan Medal; Colin Penn Burns received the Alumni Memorial Medal; Quinlan James Long received the Headmaster's Award; Isaiah Rose received the Wills-Roberts Medal and the Jeffrey L. Jones Medal; Connor Keegan received the Williams Medal; and Ziteng Xu received The Hamilton Medal.
The Class of 2023 has also matriculated to a wide range of prestigious universities and colleges. Students have been accepted into Auburn University, Boston College, Boston University, Bucknell University, Carnegie Mellon University, Christopher Newport University, Clemson University, Colgate University, College of William and Mary, Duke University, Fairfield University, Fordham University, Franklin and Marshall College, Frostburg State University, Georgetown University, Gettysburg College, Grinnell College, Haverford College, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Islanders Hockey Club (Andover, MA), Johns Hopkins University, Loyola University of Chicago, Marquette University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, McGill University, Northeastern University, Northwestern University, Parsons School of Design, Penn State University, Princeton University, Providence College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Saint Louis University, Southern Methodist University, St. Bonaventre University, St. Mary's College of Maryland, Syracuse University, The Catholic University of America, The College of the Holy Cross, Trinity College, Tufts University, Tulane University, United States Military Academy at West Point, Universidad Panamericana, University of Dallas, University of Dayton, University of Denver, University of Florida, University of Kentucky, University of Maryland, University of Miami, University of Michigan, University of Mississippi, University or North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Notre Dame, University of San Diego, University of Southern California, University of Tampa, University of Virginia, Vanderbilt University, Villanova University, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Wagner College, Wake Forest University, Washington and Lee University, Washington University in St. Louis and West Virginia University.
Georgetown Prep’s Class of 2023 is a talented and accomplished group of students who have made significant contributions to the Georgetown Prep community and are well-positioned to accomplish great things moving forward.
View a replay of the commencement livestream here.
