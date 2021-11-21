Did you realize that it’s flu season? If not, I don’t blame you. The past year and a half has been dominated by COVID. Pretty much all of the public health messaging recently has been focused on encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Given the terrible toll that COVID has wrought on this country it is certainly understandable that so much time and effort be spent combating it. Yet, we are now at the time of year when we also have to worry about the flu. As you make plans to get your COVID vaccines, or get your boosters, please do not forget to also get your flu shot.
The flu, admittedly, is not as deadly as COVID but that does not mean that the risks that it poses are insignificant. Each year, the Centers for Disease Control estimates that the flu will lead to over 700,000 hospitalizations and over 50,000 deaths. As with COVID, those most likely to become seriously ill and die from the flu are the elderly, those with chronic medical conditions and those with weakened immune systems.
The flu vaccine is one of the most effective tools available for combating the toll that the flu takes. According to one study, getting vaccinated reduced the risk of being admitted to the ICU by over 25% and reduced the risk of death by over 30%. This benefit is also seen in children who are vaccinated. Besides the benefit to yourself, getting vaccinated against the flu also benefits those around you by making you less likely to acquire and transmit the virus to others.
Getting vaccinated is really the best thing you can do for yourself to reduce your chances of getting seriously ill from the flu. There is not currently a cure for the flu; if you get it you have to wait until your body fights off the infection. The flu is a virus, meaning that antibiotics (which fight bacteria) will not help. For those with severe complications from a flu infection, we will hospitalize and try to support them while their body recovers. For everyone else, we will advise bed rest, fluids, and over the counter cold medicine.
What makes this flu season potentially different, and potentially deadlier, is that it will be our first where the flu and COVID mix. While technically the flu and COVID co-existed in the fall of 2020, wide spread lockdowns and school closures meant that the flu was unable to spread as it normally would. In fact, 2020 saw record lows from flu cases. This year, however, the country is much more open. As experts warn that COVID cases may be surging again, so too can the flu. The conditions that allow COVID to spread are also ideal for the flu.
As you make your holiday plans, please also make a plan to get your flu vaccine. The flu has not gotten the same level of attention as COVID has but that does not make the threat it poses to your health, or the health of those around you, any less significant. There is no wait period between getting your COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine. You can even get them on the same day if you want. Please be safe this holiday season. Protect yourself. Get your flu shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.