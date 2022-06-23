Finally, in the United States, infants can get vaccinated against COVID. This past week, the Food and Drug Administration extended emergency use authorizations to both Pfizer and Moderna for their vaccines to be administered to children between the ages of six months to five years. This greatly expands the number of children eligible to get vaccinated against COVID. As we all look forward to summer, to travel and family gatherings, I urge all parents reading this to get your youngest children vaccinated.
As the father of an infant, I am thrilled that my child is now eligible to get vaccinated. Like many parents, I worried about my child contracting COVID, even as I became vaccinated and the world began to reopen. Every time I went out in public, a part of me worried that I would accidentally bring COVID home to my unvaccinated child. As an emergency medicine physician, I had the added fear that I would inadvertently expose my child as a consequence of my work.
The benefits of vaccination against COVID are well documented by now. In all cases, even children, vaccines have demonstrated an ability to reduce morbidity and mortality. Admittedly, children overall are less likely to have the pre-existing conditions, like heart disease or immunosuppression, that make adults vulnerable.
Yet, children are not without risk. In extreme cases, children infected with COVID can develop a condition called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). MIS-C is a rare but potentially fatal complication seen in severe COVID cases in children. It can lead to various organs in the body becoming inflamed. While most children do ultimately recover, it often leads to prolonged stays in the ICU. As a parent, this is my worst nightmare. Perhaps not surprisingly, COVID vaccines have been shown to be effective at lowering the risk of developing MIS-C.
Vaccinating your youngest children will also keep the rest of your household safe. Vaccinated individuals are less likely to contract and spread the virus. While most children have mild symptoms, other members of your house, those with pre-existing conditions, are still at higher risk for complication and death. Vaccinating your infant may end up saving the life of their grandparents.
Please, I urge all parents reading this to get your children vaccinated against COVID. Vaccines have, unfortunately, become a highly politically charged issue. But the diseases these vaccines prevent don’t follow party lines. As a doctor and a parent, this, for me, is an easy decision. As these vaccines become available, please talk to your child’s pediatrician and schedule your appointment to get your child vaccinated.
