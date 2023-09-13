Girls Soccer (2–0) cruises past the Northwest Jaguars (0–2), 7–0, to make their shutout winning streak two games.
The team started by scoring an easy goal where the Northwest goalkeeper accidentally kicked the ball into her own net making it 1–0, and the goal credit went to senior Sheridan Snow. The Vikes scored three quick goals in the remaining time before the half— junior Renee Miller in the 24th minute, Snow again in the 31st minute and senior Isabella Fezza in the 33rd minute. The Vikes marched into halftime with a 4–0 lead, hoping to keep the momentum through the last 40 minutes. They started hot with a quick goal from sophomore Kennedy Eva-Buckner in the 43rd minute. By this point, the pace of the game slowed down, with the Vikings extinguishing any hope the Jaguars had to win the game with two late goals by senior Riley Demartino and junior Faith Gardner-Johnson.
The Vikes will travel to the Quince Orchard Cougars (1–0) next Monday, September 18th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.