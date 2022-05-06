Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan strongly hinted at running for the 2024 presidential election with the Republican Party Tuesday in a speech at Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, Calif.
Hogan called for a course correction of the GOP party, saying that Donald Trump will not win the election and restore a divided America– only real leadership can, and real leadership comes with nominating a candidate who speaks to the majority of Americans.
“I am not about to give up on our party, or on America– none of us can, because this is not just about the differences between the right and left, this is about the difference between right and wrong,” Hogan said. “This isn't just the typical fight between Democrats and Republicans, it's more important than that. This is a fight for America's future, and that is a fight worth fighting for.”
