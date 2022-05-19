The official launch party as a public charity is a cocktail attire ticketed event with heavy hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, dancing, a high end silent auction and tons of fun! Come show your support for glioblastoma on the rooftop and indoor portion of Tommy Joe’s @ 6PM.
Gray for Glioblastoma is a charity whose
Kate Snedeker talked about what led to her efforts. She continues to fight for her father's health as he suffers from Glioblastoma Multiforme.
Those who wish to assist the cause can either attend the Iron Man Gala tonight or donate here.
