When thinking of Maryland’s beautiful coastlines, our famous blue crabs probably come to mind. But marvelous sea life isn’t the only thing our oceans have to offer. If we build offshore wind turbines in our waters we have the potential to nearly double our renewable energy capacity. Maryland already generates 20% of our energy through renewables, but leaning into offshore options could allow us to be an even greater leader in the transition to clean energy. Doing this would improve our air and water quality, while conserving our natural resources, creating jobs and boosting the economy. Maryland is already developing three offshore wind projects, but more needs to be done to meet our goal of 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.
To really make offshore wind count, our legislators must keep building and double down on our goals. That means passing bills that set larger offshore wind goals for 2040 and 2050. Without those, we will not come close to reaching our true potential of offshore wind energy. Other states are jumping ahead of us in this important transition. To the north, New York has an offshore wind target nine times higher than ours. We can do better, especially when the US Department of Energy claims offshore wind energy could power all of Maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.