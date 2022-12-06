Haley Minnick had a decision to make. She loved soccer and had played her whole life, but now she was becoming a talented rower and couldn’t find time to do both and keep up with school. Freshman year, she decided that rowing could be a big part of her future.
Haley Minnick announced her verbal commitment to Syracuse University to pursue her rowing career at the division one level. As she progressed through high school rowing, she became a captain for WJ.
The recruiting process was intense for Minnick. The realization that college is coming soon has been an overwhelming but exciting feeling for her. She had the opportunity to talk to many college coaches, allowing her to figure out what she wanted in a college.
“I had another offer from UCF and was also in the process of talking with Boston College, Ohio State and a few other colleges, but what really drew me to Syracuse was the beautiful campus and awesome academic opportunities,” Minnick said.
Minnick is not only eager to row at Syracuse, but also to pursue a major in Health and Exercise Science.
After learning about rowing from a mutual friend as she was entering high school, Minnick joined a camp to try it out and fell in love with the sport.
The WJ crew season is now underway. As one of the captains, Minnick is excited for the season to advance this year and see how far they can go.
“We have a really strong and determined group of girls and I am excited to see how we progress throughout training,” Minnick said.
Through crew, Minnick has built many relationships including junior Caitlin Regan who has been rowing with Minnick since her freshman year.
“She’s a great rower and an even better leader–being someone I can always turn to when I have a question, concern or just need someone to talk to. She’s left an impact on the team that’ll never be forgotten, elevating the program by helping qualify boats for US Rowing Youth Nationals for the first time,” Regan said.
Along with the massive support from her team, Minnick also has a huge support system from her family. Her brother Dylan Minnick, a junior at WJ, is excited for her to take the next step, and, as an athlete himself, is motivated by what she was able to accomplish.
“I am beyond proud of her. She spends countless hours working super hard and deserves to be as successful as she is. It’s a massive inspiration to me to see my sister achieve such great things,” Dylan Minnick said.
As for the longer-term future, Minnick is still deciding what she wants to do after college, but if she enjoys college rowing, she would love to try rowing on the national level.
