HEMINGWAY MEMORIAL AME CHURCH, DELEGATE NICK CHARLES, FOOD 4 THOUGHT, TEST 2 LIVE, AND MARYLAND HEALTH DEPT PROVIDING FREE VACCINE CLINIC AND TESTING SITE, SUNDAY, JANUARY 16, 2022, TESTING IS 10 AM - 1 PM, VACCINE SHOTS ARE 12 NOON - 5 PM, FREE & OPEN TO EVERYONE
Hemingway Memorial AME, under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Gerald Folsom, Senior Pastor, in partnership with Delegate Nick Charles, Food 4 Thought, Test 2 Live, and Maryland Health Dept will have a Free Vaccine Clinic and COVID-19 Testing Site, on Sunday, January 16, 2022, Testing is from 10 am-1 pm, Vaccine Shots are from 12 noon - 5 pm at 6330 Gateway Blvd, District Heights, MD 20747. It is FREE and Everyone is invited! Register On-Site! See Attachment for more Details!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.