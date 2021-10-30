Two high school juniors are running a local charity drive in order to combat period and hygiene poverty. They have partnered with Her Drive, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that shares their goals. They began collecting items on the 15th of October and plan to continue collecting until November 15th. However, they may extend the drive if they deem it necessary.
There are collection boxes set up at various locations: Bahrami and Dashti MDs (Bowie, MD), Kristin Lundeen Acupuncture (Crofton, MD), and Our Lady of Good Counsel High School (Olney, MD). Their other methods of collection are contact-free pick-ups and an Amazon Wishlist (this has been the method of donation with the most use).
See the accompanied pdfs for additional information.
