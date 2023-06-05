House of Hope Maryland hosted a suicide prevention awareness event at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The event consisted of a screening of the documentary “My Ascension,” followed by a live panel on mental wellness and suicide prevention with suicide attempt survivor and documentary subject Emma Benoit and mental health advocates, such as licensed clinical professional counselor and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Maryland Chapter board president Tammi Ginsberg, Sherwood High School Music and World Language teacher Johnathan Dunn and a National Alliance on Mental Illness of Montgomery County (NAMI Montgomery County) affiliated parent of a youth with mental health issues.
The feature-length documentary is about Benoit, a 16-year-old Dutchtown High School varsity cheerleader who was paralyzed by a suicide attempt, and her mission to help others find hope and stay alive through her painful experience.
“Emma's story captures the severity of the mental health and suicidality pandemic among the adolescent population in the United States,” Saro Altinoglu, clinical director at ROWI Teen and Parent Wellness Center, said. “My Ascension is a serious yet uplifting story that provides hope, clarity and support to its audience from a personal perspective.”
Beyond offering a look into Benoit’s journey of bringing the school-based suicide prevention program Hope Squad to Louisiana, “My Ascension” also offers a look into the stories of two suicide victims to teach about suicide’s devastating effects and how to prevent it firsthand through their families, friends, school officials and suicide prevention experts.
House of Hope Maryland, a Christian organization with an aim to offer solutions, healing and hope to struggling teens and their families through its services like individual and family counseling and struggling teenage girl-based year-round Christian day-school program, also provided a resource table with mental health and suicide prevention resources.
