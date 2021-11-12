As the severity of COVID worsened and individuals were pushed into isolation, pre-existing mental health concerns were exacerbated tremendously. Stuck inside with nowhere to go and no one to see (not to mention the looming fear of contracting COVID), many felt hopeless and alone. Prior to the pandemic, mental health care was already severely inadequate. Then the pandemic hit, and it got even worse.
The taboo surrounding mental health support, and mental health in general, has always been there. Adults and teens alike continue to be reluctant to reveal that they struggle with their mental health because of the negative reaction that may follow it. The stigma surrounding mental health can often derive from a lack of understanding as to what it encompasses. Many also fail to understand the range in severity of mental health issues. Furthermore, society often blames individuals themselves for their mental health conditions when that’s not always the case.
Even before the pandemic, health insurance didn’t always adequately cover the cost of mental health care services such as therapy and medication. Once the pandemic hit and many lost their jobs, families didn’t receive any assistance from their insurance companies to help pay for the cost of mental health care. But at the very start of the pandemic, mental health services were put on pause completely as therapists and other specialists learned how to navigate their services through Zoom and other programs. Individuals dealing with mental illnesses were lost and were failed by the mental health care system.
According to the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), the average share of adults who reported symptoms relating to anxiety increased by 30% during the pandemic. As society became more comfortable with the reliance on technology as a form of communication during this time, more services for mental health care were curated—many of which were free apps that could easily be downloaded. While this was great in theory, it recently came to light that many of these apps were sharing user data with third parties such as Google and Facebook. The information reported from these apps was extremely personal, including diary entries, self-reports, and other confidential information. These apps that gave individuals rare access to free mental health services completely violated their privacy and put them at risk—another clear indication of how mental health care failed individuals during the pandemic.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a monumental impact on many marginalized communities. From a lack of protective equipment to the inability to work from home, residents of these communities were struggling. But in relation to mental health, these communities were struggling even before the pandemic. There are numerous mental health barriers within these communities as a result of the stigma surrounding the health of people of color. “It’s a double whammy,” said medical director Dr. Lanre Somorin, adding how there are “pre-existing medical conditions, social conditions, and now you have the pandemic itself basically disrupting the way health is provided for them.” The assumption that individuals of color are stronger in terms of perseverance and resilience further contributes to the taboo surrounding mental health and the reluctance to recognize the need for help. Diving deeper into the medical world, many patients of color are denied stronger pain relievers even when they are in dire need of them due to the misconception that they are more resilient. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), “half of white medical trainees believe such myths as black people have thicker skin or less sensitive nerve endings than white people.” A 2016 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Science found that medical trainees who endorsed this belief that black individuals are not as sensitive to pain as white individuals were less likely to treat the pain of black patients appropriately.
The standard for mental health care services before the pandemic was already limited, but once the coronavirus put the world on pause, those notable insufficiencies were exacerbated at a colossal rate.
