It is with sadness that we share the passing of civil rights activist and Howard University alumna, Gloria Richardson, 99. As head of the Cambridge Nonviolent Action Committee, Richardson galvanized the community of Cambridge, Maryland against racial segregation and fought for economic justice, championing issues like housing, employment, and healthcare. The iconic photo of Richardson pushing aside a National Guardsman’s bayonet rifle as she walks toward a crowd of protestors embodies a fearlessness which continues to inspire today’s movement for racial justice. We remain grateful for Richardson’s exceptional leadership and send our prayers and blessings to her family as we collectively mourn the loss of a civil rights giant and daughter of Howard University.
Howard University's Statement on the passing of Gloria Richardson
