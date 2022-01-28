I am the son and grandson of refugees from Nazi Germany. I know from my family history and my personal experience that people who are fleeing to the United States from violence and oppression in their countries of origin deserve sanctuary and deserve justice. And right now, we have a chance to make Maryland a more just, more welcoming place to immigrate to.
My mother and her parents came to the United States in April, 1939. My paternal grandparents and great-grandparents came to the United States from the oppression and persecution of Jews in Czarist Russia. Of our family who remained in Europe after 1939, only six people from both sides of the family were still alive in 1945. Like many other immigrants, my family came to the United States unable to speak, read or write English and they started life in America at the bottom of the economic ladder. And like many other immigrants, they worked very hard, persevered and created a legacy of hope and optimism for their children and grandchildren.
I was a project manager on contracts that developed and supported the case tracking systems for the immigration courts and the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service. In that capacity I had the opportunity to observe immigration hearings in Arlington, VA and Manhattan, NY. I witnessed the overwhelming disparity in power and resources between the U.S. Government and the immigrants. The government was represented by the Immigration Judge, Justice Department Attorneys, and support staff. The immigrants, who did not speak English, stood alone before the court without an attorney and relied on a court provided interpreter for their testimony. One immigrant testified that he fled his home because soldiers came to his village and killed his brother. I could tell that the interpreter changed “soldiers” to “people” when translating, changing his story without his knowledge.
In the interests of fairness and humanity, immigrants should have their own legal representation in court. Their lives may hang in the balance. The Maryland General Assembly this week is considering SB129, a bill that would provide fair representation in immigration legal matters.
I am joining CASA, Jews United for Justice, and other groups fighting for immigrant rights in Maryland to urge our state legislators to support this bill. Ensuring people who face deportation access to legal counsel is a question of basic human rights and due legal process.
