It is with regret that the passing of longtime Washington Area new car dealer William (Bill) Lane is here reported. Retired and living with his wife, Marilyn, he died August 21, 2023, at their home in Nantucket, MA. He was 96.
In his earlier years, with his finance and business management background, Bill was employed by the Rosenthal Automotive Group in Arlington, VA. Moving along on his own from Rosenthal in the mid-1980s, Bill opened and operated Lane Honda in College Park, MD; and, later, Lane Hyundai, also in College Park.
He was an officer of the Automotive Trade Association National Capital Area (ATANCA), the forerunner group of Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association (WANADA), which operates presently in DC. In 1991, Bill Lane became chairman of the board of WANADA, an elected position he held for two years. While heading WANADA and leading in other professional capacities, he was honored with the prestigious TIME Magazine Quality Dealer Award (TMQDA) at the 1993 Convention of the National Automobile Dealers Association.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Bill attended Syracuse University after a tour of service in the U.S. Air Force. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Marilyn, four grown children, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family suggests contributions memorializing Bill be made to:
VNA of Cape Cod-Nantucket Hospice (www.capecodhealth.org).
To Marilyn, Bill’s family and his many friends, the sincerest sympathies are extended.
