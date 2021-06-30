Baltimore, MD (21210 )

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.