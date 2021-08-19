MCCPTA Statement Regarding the MCPS Legal Strategy in the 2018 Damascus Locker Room Proceedings
After 12 years, Damascus Head Coach Wallich resigns
Montgomery County Sentinel staff honored with Courage in Journalism award 2019 (for covering the Damascus scandal)
MCPS subpoenaed for more info on Damascus HS ‘brooming’ incident
Fourth suspect in Damascus High School rape case to be tried in juvenile court
Third suspect in alleged Damascus HS rape will be moved to juvenile court
Two suspects in Damascus HS rape scandal transferred to juvenile court system
Judge transfers suspect in Damascus HS ‘brooming’ incident to juvenile court
Concerned parent of Damascus student speaks out on JV football rape case
Judge in Damascus case hearing closes courtroom to public
Damascus rape scandal intensifies with new details
Damascus HS rape defense moves to suppress
