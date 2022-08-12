From speaker, Hannah Choi, a rising junior at Winston Churchill High School and a self-described Green New Deal intern.
"Hi everyone! Thank you so much everyone for coming out today to protest. We’re all hear to call on Senator Van Hollen to reduce the military budget to increase spending on the Green New Deal. Climate change is the biggest issue the world is facing. With 2022 being one of the hottest years on record, the impacts on climate change are coming to us fast. For those who don’t know the green new deal means, it calls for achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and guaranteeing everyone a good job by providing targeted investment into low-income communities. To avoid climate disasters, we need the type of mass economic change the US underwent to build arms during World War 2. Like FDR’s New Deal, it is a call to redefine politics and the social contract within the United States. So we’re hear to call on Senator Van Hollen to reduce the military budget. Because we can’t have both, we already spend more than half of the federal budget on the military but for the green new deal to actually come about we need more support. Thank you."
