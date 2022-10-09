In the following video, Joshua Singer of the WJ Pitch interviews Julia Lebron, a fellow Walter Johnson student and varsity soccer athlete, about love of soccer and her future plans.
Interview with a WJ Varsity Athlete: Julia Lebron
- Produced by Sanir Byanjankar and Joshua Singer of the WJ Pitch. Posted to the Sentinel with permission.
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Notifications Signup
Would you like to receive notifications from this website?
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Latest Posts
- Councilmember Jawando hosts a special in-person event for his 100th Storytime at Rockville Memorial Library on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m.
- Gaithersburg Establishes New Outdoor Seating Permit
- Letter to the Editor: Beach Drive
- Why Your Vote Matters
- Six MCPS Schools Under Consideration for Renaming Due to Racist Namesakes
- Interview with a WJ Varsity Athlete: Julia Lebron
- Preview to Mental Health Awareness Week at WJ High
- Recently-Immigrated Students Navigate College Apps
Featured Student Stories
- Why Your Vote Matters
- Six MCPS Schools Under Consideration for Renaming Due to Racist Namesakes
- Preview to Mental Health Awareness Week at WJ High
- Recently-Immigrated Students Navigate College Apps
- New MCPS Athletic Policies Receive Mixed Reactions
- New Student Advisory Board Creates Voice for Students on School Issues
- SAT Takes a Turn for the Worse
- Snyder’s snides: Issues in school parking lot affect students, staff, parents
- Security team welcomes Ramos
- BBQ club grills back into Action
City of Gaithersburg
- by Nikki Mirala
- Updated
- By Nikki Mirala
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.