Irene Pollin is known to many as sport  team and arena owner but her  legacy is  far  greater.Having lost two children she set up a medical crisis  counseling center at Washington Hospital Center where she saw  patients after completing  graduate training.Through her  charitable giving  she  helped change how  women are diagnosed and  treated  for heart disease.Mrs. Pollin amd her husband Abe  saw   their  sports teams  as  a  community asset which could bring  the community  together and  be  an agent of  social change.Current sports teams owners could learn from them.

