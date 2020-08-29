Irene Pollin is known to many as sport team and arena owner but her legacy is far greater.Having lost two children she set up a medical crisis counseling center at Washington Hospital Center where she saw patients after completing graduate training.Through her charitable giving she helped change how women are diagnosed and treated for heart disease.Mrs. Pollin amd her husband Abe saw their sports teams as a community asset which could bring the community together and be an agent of social change.Current sports teams owners could learn from them.
Irene Pollin Passing Away Leaves A Huge Void In The Washington Area And The World
