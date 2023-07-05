Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorortiy Inc. Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter launched an online voter registration campaign in honor of Juneteenth.
The campaign, launched in partnership with nonpartisan and nonprofit organization When We All Vote, aims to encourage residents in and beyond the communities the sorority serves — Laurel, Bowie and Greenbelt — to participate in elections at the local, state and federal level.
“Elections are coming,” Benita Swindell, Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. Psi Epsilon Omega chapter president, said, “and it’s time to get prepared.”
Through the sorority’s Connection & Social Action Committee website, first-time voters can register to vote, and registered voters can verify their status and even update their information.
“For over 100 years,” Swindell said, “Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority continues to educate and empower our citizens on excreting your right to vote.”
In the campaign video, Swindell prompted viewers to consider their voter status, asking if they were registered to vote. If not, she shared the reasons one should vote.
“Every country, state, city, town or even village has some type of governmental structure,” she said, “and elections are held to elect officials to carry out these governmental functions.”
As the selected candidates affect a person’s everyday life, she said that’s why you use your voice and vote for the candidate right for you.
When considering issues like children’s education, trash in the community, unsafe intersections and even neighborhood safety, she said the local government addresses all these issues.
“Your state and local taxes fund these services,” Swindell said, “so it’s important that you have a voice where these dollars are going. By not voting, it’s giving up your voice. You have the opportunity; You have the ability to make a change.”
Remaining silent is taking the side of the oppressor, she said, as “choosing not to vote is accepting the status quo.”
So, she urges the community to take action now by getting registered to vote.
Swindell said, “Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. in partnership with When We All Vote will continue to inspire, educate and activate people around the issues to help define this generation and those to come.”
