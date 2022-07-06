For about twenty years my wife Kit and I have been visiting the Berkshires annually after the Jewish High Holidays for a well-deserved respite after the long Holy Day season. Loving the Berkshires as I do, there is no place in New England like Tanglewood.
During the fall, the trees turn to a mystical beautiful orange that will certainly calm anyone’s nerves and bring you to a place where the quiet of nature will transport you to a place where you are completely at one with the beauty of this amazing world.
Well, the other night, we had the unexpected joy of seeing another view of Tanglewood as we experienced an evening with James Taylor and thousands of celebrating Americans on the 4th of July holiday. What a night! Sitting in the Shed close to the front almost touching the performers on stage, I was brough back so many years to a place where I could feel the joy of my youth once again.
The songs that JT played were reminiscent of a young teen growing up on Cape Cod, not knowing were “Stockbridge to Boston was, only Hyannis to Boston. And to learn about the reasons that James Taylor wrote so many songs, dealing with addiction at an early age, the birth of his nephew (“James”) and so many other colorful moments sick out as a night feeling as though we were sitting in Jim’s home joining him for an evening of enjoyable conversation and song.
He is a true amazing talented man, still moving like a youngster playing the electric or acoustic guitar with ease. And that voice has not aged at all. You can see that he absolutely LOVES the music even though he may have played these songs time after time, the look on his face was as though this was something he was doing as a joy and not a job.
Yes, the Berkshires seemed dreamlike on account of that warm and beautiful night as we sat among the beautiful people at Tanglewood enjoying the 4th of July with good ole sweet baby James Taylor. An event, and experience of a lifetime. Thank you Tanglewood.
