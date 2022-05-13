Rep. Jamin “Jamie” Raskin isn’t the best known Congressional leader representing Maryland or the longest serving. But he has raised more money than any other incumbent running this year for re-election.
The two-term Democrat representing Maryland’s 8th District, which covers eastern parts of Montgomery county like Rockville and Bethesda, raised over $2.8 million as of March 31. He is $5 million ahead of fellow Democrat Rep. Steny Hoyer of the 5th District - which covers all of Charles, St. Mary’s, Calvert and parts of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel’s counties - who has been the incumbent for over 40 years and is the majority leader in Congress.
In addition to his history as senator of Maryland’s 20th District for nine years, Raskin drew national attention after his appointment to the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year.
Additionally, Raskin led the second Senate trial to impeach former President Donald Trump. Raskin dealt with both of these events shortly after losing his son to suicide.
Despite the family’s loss, he attended the hearings, even though his second daughter, Tabitha, asked him to not attend, telling her that “it was a constitutional duty … everybody needed to be there,” according to People Magazine.
“I felt Tommy from the beginning of the day in my chest and in my heart, I felt he was with me,” Raskin said, referencing the first day of the hearings.
As a senator, Raskin he led the fight for the repealing of Maryland’s death penalty in 2009 and joined other representatives in 2012 to pass same-sex-marriage legislation. He worked to ban semi automatic rifles a year later and expand ignition locks for drunk drivers in 2016. He was also renowned for ability to work with Republicans on bills such as co-sponsoring Maryland’s medical marijuana bill with then Republican Sen. David Brinkley. He eventually became the majority whip for the Senate and chairman of various committees.
He still stands by these issues since becoming a representative in Congress. He’s recently voted to support Ukrainian defense and inhibit importation of Russia’s energy products. He also voted against the denouncing of the conflict in Yemen and in 2017, and was repeatedly opposed to the authorization of appropriations for the Department of Defense since 2017.
Republican Rep. Andrew Harris of the 1st District, which encompasses Eastern Maryland, follows Hoyer with $1.2 million raised. However, his Democratic opponent, former Del. Heather Mizeur, is ahead of him with $1.7 million raised.
Elections for the Congressional race are scheduled for November 8, 2022.
