ADL DC, AJC DC, JCRC of Greater Washington, and The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington are angered and disgusted by the additional acts of antisemitic graffiti and vandalism in our region this weekend.
Antisemitic symbols were found yesterday at a bus stop bench at Montgomery Mall. This morning, horrific antisemitic statements were found spray painted on the Walt Whitman High School sign. These incidents come on the heels of the graphic hateful graffiti found on the Bethesda Trolley trail just weeks ago. Antisemitic vandalism and graffiti were also recently reported at the Rock Creek Park trail in Washington, DC.
While these specific acts do not indicate any increased direct threat to our community, it is important that any acts of hate be reported immediately to ensure rapid municipal response and remediation. Incidents may be reported 24/7 to the ADL and to our partners at Secure Community Network.
As organizations on the front lines and working together to combat this hatred, we feel our community’s increasing alarm and fear. Our region is known for celebrating and respecting diversity and is home to one of the largest Jewish populations nationwide. We cannot normalize or become inured to the proliferation of such heinous acts.
Let us continue to speak out against all forms of hatred, especially in our children’s learning environments, which should be places of physical and emotional safety, mutual respect, and decency. We thank our elected officials and community leaders for continuing to speak out, and our stellar law enforcement agencies for working diligently to apprehend all of those who are desecrating and violating the sanctity of our public spaces.
We will continue to stand strong and united in the face of antisemitism and combat it explicitly, and we will ensure that hatred — in any form — never hinders our efforts and ability to build vibrant Jewish life for ourselves and our children. As we prepare to welcome Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, tomorrow night, let us recommit to dispel the darkness, Shine A Light on antisemitism, and rise up together against this hatred.
