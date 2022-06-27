ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland General Assembly already did exactly what President Biden is proposing at the federal level: implemented a temporary pause on the State gas tax while backfilling our Transportation Trust Fund to ensure maintenance of our roads and bridges.
States cannot unilaterally bear the burden of increased gas prices driven in part by Putin's aggression in Ukraine and in part by the corporate greed of oil companies bringing in record profits.
We hope to see Congress follow Maryland's lead and give all Americans a respite from increasing prices at the pump.
