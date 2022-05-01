Judge Anne Albright is the daughter of the first female U.S. Secretary Of State Madeleine Albright .She attended the Nation Cathedral School and Dartmouth College where she played hockey. and Georgetown Law where she was managing editor of American Criminal Law Review.Judge Albright has been a public defender in Washington State and Montgomery County.
Judge Anne Korbel Albright Of Montgomery County Circuit Court Elevated To Maryland Court of Special Appeals
City of Gaithersburg
