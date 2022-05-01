Judge Anne Albright is the daughter of the first female U.S. Secretary Of State Madeleine Albright .She attended  the Nation Cathedral  School and Dartmouth College where she played hockey. and Georgetown Law where she was managing editor of American Criminal Law Review.Judge Albright has been a public defender in Washington State and Montgomery County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.