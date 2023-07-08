The Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County’s Juneteenth Culture Spotlight highlighted events by BlackRock Center for the Arts, Montgomery Parks and Glen Echo Park.
Kicking off the holiday weekend, BlackRock hosted its Juneteenth: Journey to Freedom special event, which was coordinated by the Montgomery County Office of Human Rights, from 12-10 p.m. June 17. The free event featured live music, food, films and art. It also featured awards, which honored residents in the county who helped shape the African American community’s cultural heritage. BlackRock also offered eventgoers the opportunity to elevate their Juneteenth experience and avoid the heat with its VIP Lounge with complimentary snacks and drinks.
Meanwhile, Montgomery Parks presented Juneteenth at Josiah Henson Museum and Park June 19, where the museum dedicated to the Rev. Josiah Henson, a man who helped free 118 former slaves through the Underground Railroad, opened for special hours and offered self-guided tours and special hands-on activities. The cost of admission was $4 for children and seniors and $5 for adults.
Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture and the Washington Revels, however, celebrated the holiday with their weeklong Diverse Voices: A Juneteenth Celebration at Glen Echo Park. The event, which marked the DMV’s first regional Juneteenth festival, provided communities around the Washington D.C. metropolitan area with a week (June 17-25) full of different festivities celebrating freedom.
With festivities ranging from live music to art activities and creative communication, the event focused on commemorating the end of slavery and honoring the story of the Civil Rights era, especially the story of the former Glen Echo Amusement Park’s desegregation. They focused on the impact of the passage of time from abolition to the Civil Rights Movement on American history, our culture and communities, and the transformation of a segregated amusement park (Glen Echo Amusement Park) into an arts and green space open for all.
The week’s specific activities included a film preview, community sings, concerts, virtual and in-person songfests, historical discussions, educational activities, storytelling and performances by Washington Revels’ performance ensembles in addition to local, regional and internationally known artists.
The week of celebrations kicked off with Kensington's 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration. The celebration, which was co-sponsored by the Town of Kensington, the Racial Justice Committee and Kensington's Historical Society, took place at St. Paul Park from noon to 4 p.m. June 17. It was an afternoon full of fun educational activities and a commitment to building a better future.
Following that, The Daily Antidote of Song — “Juneteenth Week,” was presented by Carpe Diem Arts via Zoom and Facebook at noon from June 18-25 to offer listeners a musical boost filled with songs of freedom and social justice and the stories behind them. However, for its last two days (June 24-25), it was live from Glen Echo Park.
At the Market Square in Alexandria, Virginia, the celebration continued as the Office of Historic Alexandria presented Singing the Journey: Juneteenth Joy in cosponsorship with the Washington Revels and the Alexandria Black History Museum at 2 p.m. June 19. There, Washington Revels Jubilee Voices traced the history of African Americans from enslavement to freedom through traditional African American music and spoken word.
Back in Montgomery County, Montgomery History hosted the “Voices of History and Hope: The Past and Future of Juneteenth in Montgomery County” online panel via Zoom at 7 p.m. June 20. During the event, which was moderated by countywide museum manager for the Maryland-National Capital Park & Planning Commission Shirl Spicer, local leaders like the Kensington Juneteenth Celebration founder Jamie Boston, Button Farm historian Tony Cohen, “Finding Freedom” filmmaker Jason Green and Washington Revels’ Jubilee Voices music director Andrea Blackford discussed their work in community, agriculture, film and the arts to promote and preserve African American history in the county. Tamara Williams, the executive director of Washington Revels, also led a special musical performance, which alongside the full event can be viewed here.
Similarly, Carpe Diem Arts hosted its Juneteenth Community Sing, which featured area and regional artists via Zoom and Facebook at 6:30 p.m. June 21. Through this event, the organization celebrated the holiday with protest songs and music from African American tradition, the Civil Rights Movement and more.
The following day at 6:30 p.m., the Arlington Public Library hosted its Book Talk with Author Imani Perry at the Barbara M. Donnellan Auditorium. As part of Arlington Reads, library director Diane Kresh led a discussion of Perry's new novel. At 5:45 p.m., however, Washington Revels' Heritage Voices performed.
At 6 p.m. on June 23, Westminster Presbyterian Church hosted Jazz Night in D.C. The event featured a tribute to one of the greatest American jazz trumpeters Freddie Hubbard. The first 100 people who RSVP received free tickets, typically costing $10.
Closing off the week of celebrations, Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts & Culture and Washington Revels hosted the Festival of Freedom at Glen Echo Park from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. June 25. The event, which was also part of the county’s Heritage Days weekend, featured Story Tapestries and a preview of Ilana Trachtman’s upcoming documentary “Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round,” which is about the 1960 desegregation of Glen Echo Amusement Park. It also had an Artist Talk at Photoworks, carousel rides, a storytelling and video booth, children’s activities and live musical performances from artists like Dan + Claudia Zanes, Hubby Jenkins and Sweet Honey in the Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.