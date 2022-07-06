Essay Contest Winners
|Name
|Award
|School
|Stephanie Osuji
|1st Place
|Eleanor Roosevelt High School
|Alyssa Liverman
|2nd Place
|Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School
|Miso Abitria
|3rd Place
|Charles Herbert Flowers High School
|Aleila Rankin
|3rd Place
|Oxon Hill High School
|Ji’Mie Womack
|Honorable Mention
|Charles Herbert Flowers High School
|Blessing Nwoke
|Honorable Mention
|Eleanor Roosevelt High School
Creative Arts Contest Winners
|Name/Title of Submission
|Award/Category
|School
|Anise Lampley “Perennial Prejudice”
|1st place: Creative Writing
|Oxon Hill High School
|Chase Matthews “Hoodie”
|2nd place: Creative Writing
|Home-schooled
|Kai Lampley “The Tree of Cain”
|3rd place: Creative Writing
|Oxon Hill High School
|Chisom Amaikwu “When Race Clashes with Police”
|Honorable Mention: Creative Writing
|Academy of Health Sciences: Prince George’s County Community College
|Nadia McCall “Gentrified”
|1st place: Visual Arts
|Charles Herbert Flowers High School
|Richard Martin “Lynching”
|2nd place: Visual Arts
|Laurel High School
|Seanna Harper “Her Life Mattered”
|3rd place: Visual Arts
|Chesapeake Math and IT (CMIT) North
|Momdjo Ashuakpa Windioscars Mbi “Environmental Racism”
|Honorable Mention: Visual Arts
|Central High School
|David Ingram “Justice”
|1st place: Spoken Word
|Charles Herbert Flowers High School
|Chelsea Nelson “Black Baby’s First Misrepresentation”
|2nd place: Spoken Word
|Central High School
