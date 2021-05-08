Sunday May 9

Medstar Montgomery Hospital Thrift Shop Grounds

Please note that pandemic guidelines with social distancing will be in effect.

Masks are required.

The Olney Farmers and Artists Market is pleased to announce its Juried Art Competition in conjunction with the annual Mother’s Day Celebration.

OFAM is launching its summer season this weekend with entertainment, activities, art, and fabulous food vendors. In addition to the 50+ vendors and organic growers, the market will hold a juried art show this weekend. OFAM is teaming up with the Greater Olney Civic Association to present a one of a kind art show for Mother's Day. The show will run from 9am to 1pm on Sunday, May 9th, simultaneously with Market’s grand reopening of the Spring/Summer season. More than 18 juried artists, who've been honing their skills during the pandemic, will be selling their work, ranging from watercolors, acrylics, photography and more. World renowned painter, Greg Mort, whose work has been featured in the White House, will present the 'People's Choice' Awards.

Specialty vendor such as Ella's Bakeshop and Stone Hearth Bakery will be on site, along with Maryland distilleries. Limited cafe seating will be provided.

The Olney Farmers and Artists Market is located along route 108 / Olney-Sandy Spring Road and Prince Philip Drive. The Market will host more than 50 vendors including more than 16 producer-only farmers along with juried artists and ethnic food vendors and will run through November.