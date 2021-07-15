Jury Found Capital Gazette Mass Shooter Criminally Responsible
City of Gaithersburg
Featured Student Stories
- Digitalization of society during COVID-19
- Illiteracy in America: How YOU can help
- The Drastic Increase of Anti-Asian American Hate Crimes
- Shot for Girls' Education: Malala Yousafzai
- Black Poetry: The Intersectionality of Race and Prose
- Juniors Support Colleges’ Continuation of Test Optional Policy
- MoCo Pride and the Fight for Equality in MCPS
- Finding Your Balance: Politics vs. Mental Health
- The Battle Against Anti-Asian Racism: Thoughts on the Atlanta Spa Shooting and The Stop Asian Hate Movements
- Rate of Mass Shootings On-Track to Increase in 2021
Latest Posts
- Councilmember Jawando hosts a special in-person event for his 100th Storytime at Rockville Memorial Library on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m.
- Gaithersburg Establishes New Outdoor Seating Permit
- Sponsors of SB 893/ HB 1002 Rosapepe, Charkoudian say judge understood why Maryland legislature acted in 2021 to protect jobless workers
- Jury Found Capital Gazette Mass Shooter Criminally Responsible
- Red Line To Single Track July 17 To August 29 Between Dupont Circle and Van Ness Because Of Tunnel Venilation Improvement Project
- Green Line Closed Between Fort Totten And Greenbelt Until September 6 Yesterday Shuttle Bus Headed to Prince George's Plaza Had Accident
- Randy Bednar Landon Graduate and Maryland Terp Outfielder Designated Hitter And Team Captain Signs With Seattle Mariners
- Letter to the Editor: Response to 5G Towers opinion
- by Nikki Mirala
- Updated
- By Nikki Mirala
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.