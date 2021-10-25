As you know, on September 27, 2021, the Court conducted a 12-hour hearing on Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss and Plaintiffs’ Motion for a Preliminary Injunction to block the sale of the property containing the Moses African Cemetery to a developer. Just a few minutes ago, Judge Karla Smith denied the Motion to Dismiss and granted Plaintiffs’ Motion .
The following is a statement by Mr. Lieberman
“This is an important and historic victory, not just for the Plaintiffs in this lawsuit, but for all of those throughout the United States who have ancestors buried in traditional cemeteries that have since been obliterated, destroyed, paved over or converted to other uses. Judge Smith’s brilliant and thorough analysis will pave the way for similar actions throughout the country designed to ensure justice for those in our society who are most helpless—those who have passed away and rely on others to protect the sanctity of their eternal rest. Hopefully, the Housing Opportunities Commission will now abandon its illegal efforts to sell this land in violation of Maryland law.”
