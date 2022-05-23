Eugene Tibbs, a junior at Landon School and an Arlington, Va., resident, was awarded first prize in the 2022 Gaithersburg Book Festival poetry contest for high school students for his poem "Reflections of the Delta."
Second prize went to Rockville, Md., resident Allison Xu, a sophomore at Walter Johnson High School, for "Sky Lanterns," which also was selected as the Fan Favorite, based on voting on the Festival website. Lucy Collins, a Columbia, Md., resident and junior at Archbishop Spalding High School, received third prize for "The Exodus of Icarus."
Prizes for first-, second- and third-place winners were $250, $100 and $50, respectively. The fan favorite winner received $25.
Local poet Gregory Luce, who judged the contest, announced the top three winners at the Festival on May 21.
"The talent and dedication to writing that these poems display was both impressive and heartening," Luce said. "To be able to witness the arrival of a new generation of poets is a remarkable and joyous experience."
To be eligible for the poetry contest, students had to be enrolled in grades 9-12 at a public or private school, or be in a homeschool program, for the 2020-21 school year. Additionally, entrants had to reside in Maryland, Virginia or the District of Columbia.
About the Gaithersburg Book Festival
The Gaithersburg Book Festival is an annual all-day celebration of books, writers and literary excellence. One of the premier literary events in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, the 2022 Festival took place Saturday, May 21, at Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm (506 S. Frederick Ave.) in Gaithersburg, Md. The Gaithersburg Book Festival is sponsored in part by the David and Mikel Blair Family Foundation, The Universities at Shady Grove, Asbury Methodist Village, Web Mobile Image, C-SPAN Book TV and Washington Parent, and is put on in partnership with Politics & Prose Bookstore, Montgomery County Public Schools, Washington Independent Review of Books, Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce, Homewood Suites and Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton, rio, and Dawson's Market. The Gaithersburg Book Festival also hosts author events in Montgomery County throughout the year as a way to encourage continued appreciation for all things literary. For more information please visit www.gaithersburgbookfestival.org, follow us on Twitter @GburgBookFest or like us on Facebook.
