On the morning of June 14, 2022 at approximately 3:40 a.m., 9-1-1 calls were received in reference to an explosion and fire at Larkin Chase Senior Nursing Home, 15005 Health Center Drive. The Prince George’s County Fire Department, District of Columbia Fire Department, Montgomery County Fire Department, and Anne Arundel County Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded with a mutual aid effort to evacuate senior patients off-site while the Prince George’s County Fire Department and Bowie Police Department secured the scene.
No injuries have been reported at this time. 83 patients were temporarily relocated to the Bowie Gymnasium. The nursing home and Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMS)will coordinate transportation of all patients to other long-term senior facilities in Maryland. City of Bowie buses are being used to supplement transportation efforts. All patients have been fed and have been given any medications needed.
A family reunification center has been established at the Bowie Senior Center, at 14900 Health Center Drive. Families looking for information on the status or location of their relatives may call the Senior Center at 301-809-2300. Family members may also contact Larkin Chase Center directly at 301-805-6070.
As we transition to facilitating the reunification of Larkin Chase patients with their loved ones, we at the City of Bowie would like to sincerely thank all the responding agencies for their quick and diligent response to this critical situation. Again, those agencies are:
- Prince George’s County Fire Department
- Prince George’s County Office of the Executive
- Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management
- Prince George’s County Family Services Division
- Prince George’s County Department of Social Services
- Prince George’s County Health Department
- Maryland Department of Emergency Management
- District of Columbia Fire Department
- Montgomery County Fire Department
- Anne Arundel County Fire and Emergency Medical Services
- Red Cross
- Along with our own Bowie Police Department and Office of Emergency Management
- and other state and local agencies
Their assistance has been vital in ensuring the safety of each and every Larkin Chase resident and staff member during this critical situation. We cannot stress how thankful we are for their heartfelt dedication to providing mutual assistance to a neighbor in need.
We are relieved to report that all of the Larkin Chase residents who were temporarily housed at the Bowie Gymnasium today have now been relocated to other nursing facilities. The last patient was transported from the City Gym at 4:04 p.m. It was a very long day for the residents, but we’re happy and grateful they are all safe and being well cared for.
