After taking a few years off due to Covid-19 and the legal restrictions surrounding it, the Laytonsville Community Parade finally returns this year. During this event, the town will be celebrating 130 years since its founding.
The parade itself will be located on 1st and 2nd Streets, except for walking groups, which will assemble in the area behind Saint Bartholomew Church. All parade participants by 10:30 AM for lineup. Interested individuals can register online: www.laytonsvillelions.com
