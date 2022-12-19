Rockville, Md—Leadership Montgomery (LM) and M&T Bank again partnered for their annual Holiday Giving Project on December 16. The event collected and disbursed toys and groceries to deserving families in Montgomery County. 2022 marked the ninth year that the two organizations joined forces as part of the Holiday Giving Project of Montgomery County.
Held at the Mid-County Recreation Center in Aspen Hill, items were displayed so that participating families could “shop” for toys and gifts. M&T employees and Leadership Montgomery alumni volunteered as personal shopping assistants, gift wrappers, and gift transporters.
“This project is a great cause about which we are so passionate,” said Dana Pauley, President and CEO at LM. “Because of the pandemic, we saw a greater need within our community. We were thrilled to give families a positive shopping experience.”
The two organizations worked to collect funds and purchase toys and grocery staples from October through December. Two hundred ten families attended the event, and the other 70 families will have their items delivered this week by additional volunteers.
Coordinated through The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, the Holiday Giving Project of Montgomery County provides December holiday assistance to low-income families. The county-wide effort consists of a coalition of non-profits, local governments, businesses, and faith groups who collect and distribute donations by ZIP Code. LM and M&T Bank focused their giving and collection efforts on the 20906 ZIP code, also known as the Kennedy Cluster.
For more information on the Holiday Giving Project, visit www.leadershipmontgomerymd.org/holiday-giving.
