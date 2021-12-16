Mid-County Recreation Center | 2004 Queensguard Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20906
Leadership Montgomery (LM) and M&T Bank will be distributing toys, cold weather gear, and grocery staples to low-income families at its annual Holiday Giving Distribution Party. During this time, volunteers will be creating a store environment so that participating families can “shop” for toys, gifts, and food. During the event, which is part of the county-wide Holiday Giving Project, volunteers will help families as personal shopping assistants, gift wrappers, and gift transporters to ensure a fun, festive, and free holiday opportunities are
The county-wide Holiday Giving Project, coordinated by The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, provides Thanksgiving and December holiday assistance to low-income families. The county-wide effort is made up of a coalition of non-profits, local governments, and faith groups who collect and distribute donations by ZIP Code. Leadership Montgomery focuses its giving and collection efforts on the 20906 ZIP code, also known as the Kennedy Cluster. This year, LM and M&T anticipate serving over 280 families and more than 650 children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.